How did Sanam Jung convince her mother to marry Qassam Jafri?: Read Inside

Web Desk | March 10, 2021 'My mother was a bit reluctant when me and Qassam decided to marry,' says Sanam

Sanam Jung is spilling beans on her wedding with beau Qassam Jafri.

Speaking on a morning show this week, the Dil-e-Muztar actress detailed how she convinced her mother ahead of marrying her husband.

"My mother was a bit reluctant when me and Qassam decided to marry," spoke Sanam. " She asked us to wait a bit till Qassam gets settled but I said why to wait and why not now."

Sanam's father-in-law, who is very supporting, played a major role in getting the actress married to his son.

Sanam revealed that Qassam was already well-settled when he brought in the proposal.

"I convinced my mother that Qassam is here just for me all the way from USA," sanam told her fans.



After a lot of discussions and reservations, Sanam finally married beau in 2015. The couple share a daughter named Alaya Jafri.