Watch Turkish actress Gulsim Ali try famous Pakistani food Web Desk | March 10, 2021 From Nihari to Gulab Jaman, watch Gulsim Ali's reaction to these Pakistani dishes

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali recently tried out some famous Pakistani food and she has a mixed reaction.

The actress, who rose to fame in Pakistan with her performance as Aslihan Hatun in Dirilis: Ertugrul, has joined hands with Pakistani designer Maria B. for her new collection.

While Gulsim is done shooting for the designer, she is now engaging in fun-filled sessions with Maria B. on the social media.

Trying out some famous Pakistani food items in recent Instagram posts by MariaB.official, the actress has left fans wanting for more.

From Nihari to Gulab Jaman, watch Gulsim Ali's reaction to all these Pakistani dishes.











