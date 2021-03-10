Minal Khan remembers late father in emotional post Web Desk | March 10, 2021 Minal Khan shared photo with late father, sister Aiman Khan and a penned touching note

On Tuesday, Pakistani actress, Minal Khan took to Instagram and posted a picture with her late father Mubeen Khan and twin sister Aiman Khan.

She penned a heartbreaking note as she remembered her dad.

The 22-year-old wrote, “Kuch logon ka houna hi hamari zindagiyon mein Itna ahem houta hai k un k houne k ahsas se saray dar khatam hojatey hain [Some people are so important in our lives that their presence can vanish all the fears]”.





The Jalan star’s father passed away on 31st, December, 2020 due to serious illness. Aiman Khan confirmed about death of her father. She stated, “My beloved father Mubeen Khan has passed away. He was a strong man. Remember him in your prayers”.

Both the sisters often share emotional posts to remember him.