Pakistan vs New Zealand schedule 2020 | Pak Vs NZ Timetable

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 and Test series schedule 2020

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced its final squad for the T20 series against New Zealand, starting from Friday December 18, 2020.



Shadab Khan will be leading the Pakistani squad for the first time. Other players include Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Wahab Riaz.

Pakistan and New Zealand will face in the first of the three-match series at Eden Park in Auckland.

All the matches will be played at night in New Zealand, which means Pakistani fans will be able to watch the game from 11:00 am (Pakistan Standard Time).

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I schedule 2020

First T20I:

December 18, 2020 in Auckland

Second T20I

December 20, 2020 in Hamilton

Third T20I

December 22, 2020 in Napier

Test Series

The three-match T20I series is followed by two Test matches

First Test

December 26 to 30, 2020, in Mount Maunganui (PST 3:00 AM)

Second Test

January 3 to 7, 2021 in Christchurch (PST 3:00 AM)