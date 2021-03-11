Alia Bhatt announces new Dulhania movie on four years of Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Alia Bhatt is all-smiles as she announces the new part of her 'Dulhania' series.
The 27-year-old took to her Instagram Story yesterday and shared a screenshot of her recent Zoom meeting with co-star Varun Dhawan and director Shashank Khaitan.
The team was celebrating four years of Badrinath Ki Dulhania during their special meet.
Alongside the happy faces, Alia wrote:
"Here we are four years later secretly discussing part 3! Love you guys! Happy 4 years to us."
If the news is true, the upcoming film will be the third in the 'Dulhania' series afterHumpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017).
