Alia Bhatt announces new Dulhania movie on four years of Badrinath Ki Dulhania Web Desk | March 11, 2021 The team is celebrating four years of Badrinath Ki Dulhania during their special meet

Alia Bhatt announces new 'Dulhania' movie on fourth years of Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Alia Bhatt is all-smiles as she announces the new part of her 'Dulhania' series.

The 27-year-old took to her Instagram Story yesterday and shared a screenshot of her recent Zoom meeting with co-star Varun Dhawan and director Shashank Khaitan.

The team was celebrating four years of Badrinath Ki Dulhania during their special meet.

Alongside the happy faces, Alia wrote:

"Here we are four years later secretly discussing part 3! Love you guys! Happy 4 years to us."



If the news is true, the upcoming film will be the third in the 'Dulhania' series afterHumpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017).

