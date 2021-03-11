Shagufta Ejaz pens emotional note on her mothers passing: My Soul Died with you

Pakistani actress Shagufta Ejaz's mother passed away this week.
The Dugdugi famed, who had been posting about her mother's illness for a few weeks, recently took to her Instagram and announced her demise.
"My Fighter Mother! My Soul Died with you," she captioned alongside a photo of her late mother.
Friends from the drama and film fraternity sent their condolences for the actress in the comments section.
Actor Junaid Khan added: "Inna lillah e wa inna illaeyhe raajioon."
Co-star Saba Faisal wrote: "Allah apki MAA ki maghfrat farmay,,,AMEEN."
Earlier, Shagufta Ejaz also posted a picture of her mother in the hospital bed.
"Maa Razi to Rabb Razi," the actress captioned as she kissed her mother's forehead.
