Shagufta Ejaz pens emotional note on her mothers passing: My Soul Died with you

Web Desk|March 11, 2021

Friends from the drama and film fraternity sent their condolences for the actress

Shagufta Ejaz pens emotional note on her mother's passing: 'My Soul Died with you'

Pakistani actress Shagufta Ejaz's mother passed away this week.

The Dugdugi famed, who had been posting about her mother's illness for a few weeks, recently took to her Instagram and announced her demise.

"My Fighter Mother! My Soul Died with you," she captioned alongside a photo of her late mother.


Friends from the drama and film fraternity sent their condolences for the actress in the comments section.

Actor Junaid Khan added: "Inna lillah e wa inna illaeyhe raajioon."

Co-star Saba Faisal wrote: "Allah apki MAA ki maghfrat farmay,,,AMEEN."

Earlier, Shagufta Ejaz also posted a picture of her mother in the hospital bed.

"Maa Razi to Rabb Razi," the actress captioned as she kissed her mother's forehead.

More News

Failed to load data.
loading...
ERROR END