Kareena Kapoor ready for diapers and burp clothes with exciting hair makeover Web Desk | March 11, 2021 Kareena also showed off her sun-kissed skin post labor in the new photo

Kareena Kapoor is ready for her mommy duties.

The actress, who has welcomed her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan in February, is all-set for diapers and burp cloths with a hair makeover.

Taking to her Instagram this Wednesday, Kareena posted an appreciation note for hairstylistYianni Tsapatori for her new brown highlights.

Kareena also showed off her sun-kissed skin and 'mommy glow' post labor in the new photo.

“Ok I’m ready for more burp cloths and diapers. Thank you my absolutely fabulous yiannitsapatori,” Kareena captioned alongside the video.

Take a look:

