Syra Yousuf, Bilal Ashraf spark frenzy with new photo: Want to see you two together Web Desk | March 11, 2021 'Kind people are the best kind of people,' writes Syra

Are Syra Yousuf and Bilal Ashraf the new Lollywood couple in the making?

Ever since Syra parted ways with former husband Shahroz Sabzwari, her fans have been shipping her with a lot of her handsome co-stars. This time around, it is with none other than Bilal Ashraf.

The mother of one recently took to her Instagram this Wednesday and shared an adorable picture with the Superstar actor.



"Kind people are the best kind of people," she wrote for Bilal.

Bilal in turn praised Syra in the comment saying “sairoz u r and a source of inspiration for soooo many and a true Rockstar” alongwith numerous heart emoticons.



As soon as the photo was posted, Syra's followers started to ship the duo in the comments section.

"Beautiful couple," wrote one user.

"Wanna see you too[sic] together," another added.

Syra was earlier married to Shahroz Sabzwari until the couple decided to part ways in 2020. The estranged partners share seven-year-old daughter, Nooreh Shahroz.