Aiman Khan advices Hira Mani to use less pink makeup, Mawra Hocane to gain weight Web Desk | March 11, 2021 'I think Hira should use less pink makeup,' says Aiman

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are giving advices to their fellow co-stars.

In a recent chat show,The Couple Showwith Hina Altaf and Agha Ali, Aiman and Muneeb were shown pictures of the famous Pakistani celebrities, asking them to give these actors some valuable advice.

Amongst many stars, the couple was also shown Hira Mani's photo. Highlighting that the Do Bol actress wear a lot of pink makeup, Aiman advised Hira to wear less of it.

“I think Hira should use less pink makeup,” said Aiman.

When shown Mawra Hocane's picture, Aiman said: “She should gain some weight, she is very skinny.”

As for dear friend Saboor Aly, Muneeb said': “My advice to Saboor is that she should get married.”







