Sangeeta tests positive for Covid-19 Web Desk | December 18, 2020 The veteran actor requests all fans to pray for a quick recovery.

Notable Pakistani actress and filmmaker, Sangeets, has contracted novel coronavirus.

The Society Girl star, who revealed she tested positive for Covid-19 this week, is in self-isolation at her house in Lahore.

The 73-year-old however does not have any severe symptoms and has requested all of her fans to pray for her speedy recovery.