Imran Abbas stirs buzz amongst fans after revealing his take on TikTok Web Desk | December 18, 2020 'I don’t use tiktok,' admits Imran Abbas

Imran Abbas stirs buzz amongst fans after revealing his take on TikTok

Imran Abbas was recently asked about his views on TikTok and they were definitely not what one hoped to be.

After observing the star staying low-key about his opinion on the hit app for years, followers finally decided to confront the 38-year-old.

The question initially arose after a fan hopped on to Imran’s Instagram Stories Q&A and asked, “Ap tiktok use krty ha tiktok ky bary me ap ka kya opinion ha? (Do you use TikTok? What is your opinion on it).”

His answer to this was the real kicker since it left social media abuzz for hours.

The Pakistani star admitted, “I don’t use tiktok and please don’t ask my opinion about this app. (prayer emoji)”

Seems like theKhuda Aur Mohabbat star has massive dislikeness for the app. Speaking of dislikes, the handsome hunk also does not agree with the idea of casual relationships. He wants to onlypursue a romantic involvement when it is very serious.