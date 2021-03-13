Atif Aslam: ‘I was planning to become a professional cricketer Web Desk | March 13, 2021 Atif Aslam revealed listening to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan changed his outlook on life

Renowned Pakistani singer, Atif Aslam appeared in an interview and opened up about his career choices, what brought him closer to God and much more.

The 38-year-old talked about how the ongoing Covid-19 effected his life, he said, “My life is the story of any artist – airports to airplanes, tour buses to venues; one continent to another. This time of staying at home has not worked out for many but it has for me in the best way possible.”

Aslam was asked whether he always wanted to become a singer or not, he responded, “I was an athlete. I was planning to become a professional cricketer. But I gave up on that because my parents knew it was just a hobby, not something serious. I guess they didn’t know how good I was.”

He continued, “I gave up on that because they wanted me to study. I was missing out on my studies because my interest was in taking wickets. And then I explored myself [but] didn’t have any outlet. I became quiet, I became lonely.”

The Meri Kahani singer also disclosed that his brother introduced him to Michael Brooks and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan which changed his outlook on life. He stated, “I heard Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with Michael Brooks… and there was no turning back.”

“It started calming me, making me pray to God — and when I started praying, it made me look for answers,” he added.