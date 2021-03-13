Emraan Hashmi opens up about working with Amitabh Bachchan, says he achieved his careers milestone Web Desk | March 13, 2021 Emraan Hashmi has achieved his career's huge milestone after working with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Chehre'

Emraan Hashmi opens up about working with Amitabh Bachchan, says he achieved his career’s milestone

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is one of the most successful and renowned actors in the industry. The actor has delivered outstanding acting performances in several hit films including Jannat, Once Upon A Time in Mumbai and Hamari Adhuri Kahaani.

The stunning actor, who won over the hearts of his millions of fans in the early years of his successful career, has recently opened up about his experience of sharing screen space with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming thriller film Chehre. The Raaz actor has called the opportunity to work with Big B is his career’s biggest milestone achieved.

As reported the Indian media outlet Pinkvilla, Hashmi said that, "I felt like the wait is over. We have grown up following Amitabh Bachchan sir and every artiste in the industry desires to work with him. It seems like I have achieved a huge milestone in my career."

The Dirty Picture actor further reflected that the Pink actor’s sense of discipline has inspired him. "It is so amazing to see the discipline that Amitabh Bachchan sir has even after being in the industry for over five decades. Our industry is not very discipline-oriented, which can be a little difficult at times. He has inspired me, and so many others, to walk the same path. He is extremely punctual, always reaches the set on time. That is a practice I have always followed. It is motivating to see the respect he gives to his craft, which is why not only me but the industry, the audience, everyone has such high admiration and respect for him," said Hashmi.

Director Rumy Jafry helmed Chehre also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release on April 9.

Watch the trailer here.







