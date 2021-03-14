Amir Khan was rejected three times before he finally met his dream girl at 16 Web Desk | March 14, 2021 'It was not until I was 16 or something that I finally met a girl who also liked me,' says Aamir

Amir Khan was rejected three times before he finally met his dream girl at 16

Bollywood's Mr.Perfectionist Aamir Khan once revealed that was very unlucky in love.

The superstar, who is currently married to Kiran Rao for over a decade, said it took him a lot of rejections to finally find somebody who loved him equally.

Speaking to Komal Nahta’s talk show, Starry Nights Amir Khan touched upon the first time he fell in love.

“I kind of fell in love for the first time when I was about 10 or 11. It was silent love, one-sided love but I was madly in love with this girl. I couldn’t express, no way! I was a very shy person,” he said.

When the host asked if the girl knew he had feeling for her, Amir said: “I don’t think so.” He revealed that he met the girl afterwards too but never told her about his feelings, as he did not ‘have the courage’.



Aamir Khan initially married Reena Dutta in 1986. The marriage that lasted for 16 years, gave him his two children Ira and Junaid.

Narrating his first three rejections in love, Aamir touched upon how he finally found his lady love when he was 16.

"Actually, I was very unlucky in love, early on. I remember, the first three times, I was rejected. After the third time, I was like, ‘This is not working for me.’ It was not until I was 16 or something that I finally met a girl who also liked me,” he said.

