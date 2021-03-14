Tara Sutaria tests positive for COVID-19 Web Desk | March 14, 2021 Tara contracted the virus on the sets of her upcoming film Tadap

After Ranbir Kapoor, it is Tara Sutaria now who has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to sources, the SOTY 2 actress contracted the virus on the sets of her upcoming film Tadap.

Sutaria was also about to begin shooting for Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, however the actress now has to put a pin on it as she is under self quarantine.

A lot of other Bollywood bigwigs tested positive for coronavirus this week. Some of the prominent names are Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Manoj Bajpayee.