Oprah Winfrey all set to interview Priyanka Chopra

Web Desk | March 14, 2021

On Friday, Oprah Winfrey announced that her chat show Super Soul Sunday would air its upcoming season on Discovery+. The trailer showed veteran talk show host speaking to many well-known people including Priyanka Chopra.

Winfrey’s recent interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been talk of the town ever since it aired. However, her next interview will be with Nick Jonas’ wife.

In the teaser, Oprah can be seen asking Chopra about her plans of having children. Oprah asked the Quantico star, “Do you and Nick [Jonas] hope to have a family one day?”

Last year, in an interview, Chopra shared that she starting a family is “something that [she] definitely wants to do and [is] hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, the opportune time, it’ll happen.”