Zara Noor Abbas has no regrets as she cuts her yummy birthday cake: See Photo Web Desk | March 14, 2021 'As I turn 30 today, I believe in God more than ever. I believe in miracles more than ever,' says Zara

Zara Noor Abbas has 'no regrets' as she cuts her yummy birthday cake: See Photo

Zara Noor Abbas has just turned 30 and she is re-counting all her blessing on the day.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, the Khamoshi actress penned a heartfelt note on how she has evolved over all these years.

"As I turn 30 today, I believe in God more than ever. I believe in miracles more than ever. The fact that kindness wins it all and that I am no longer a slave of my past but a proud well worthy owner of every feeling and emotion I went through and will go through from now on," writes Zara.

The Chhlawa star also attached a picture of herself cutting a giant candy cake in a green cheetah dress. Zara paired her look with purple sunglasses.

"The last year has taught me a lot about humanity and today and I am so satisfied to be around the people who matter. I am at ease with myself. Took 30 long years to understand that I can’t control A single thing. So I give my all to my God and pray that he takes me where ever HE pleases. I am with no pretence - no sugar coating. I am with no regrets - no imposters," Zara continued.

Take a look:







