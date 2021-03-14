Aishwarya Rai Bachchans secret to deal with criticism: Read Inside Web Desk | March 14, 2021 ' was able to handle it because I have faced judgement for so long,' says Aishwarya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's secret to deal with criticism: Read Inside

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is undoubtedly the most talented actress of Bollywood. The diva has seen a lot of ups and down in her life but she deals it all with grace.

In a 2018 interview with Filmfare, when Aish was asked how does she deals with all the judgements and criticisms, the 47-year-old actress said:

“I was able to handle it because I have faced judgement for so long. It makes me smile how in a lot of articles they have the written words say ‘Oh! She has the fairy tale life,” said Aishwarya.

“Yes, I have had a lot of blessings and I am very very grateful for that. But how do you assume? How and what basis do you assume? This again brings that down to judgement. Because of the way you choose to look at something, you decide its cakewalk,” she continued.

Speaking on the hateful comments she received after her character in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Aiswarya said:

“Obviously, if you are going to be the person who is pointed out with a thumbs down, you are like, Why?.”

