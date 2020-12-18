Karan Johar summoned by NCB after Sushant Singh Rajputs death Web Desk | December 18, 2020 The notice has come due to the viral drug party Karan Johar hosted at his residence

Filmmaker Karan Johar is in hot waters after being summoned byNarcotics Control Bureau (NCB) while probing the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

According to reports, the director could also send an aide who can answer NCB's required information related to Johar's ties with Bollywood celebrities and their drug usage.

The notice has come as a precautionary measure due to the viral 2019 video which was under circulation on social media.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's death, NCB has its tight noose around the necks of 'it' Bollywood celebrities who have been allegedly consuming drugs.

After Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Rampal was also summoned by the NCB for appearing before them on Wednesday. But the actor has sought a week’s time to appear before the same.

