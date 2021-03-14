Why did Javed Sheikh pick Danish Taimoor over son Shehzad Sheikh for Wajood? Web Desk | March 14, 2021 'He said that if any role would suit Shehzad I would let him in

When it comes to work, there's no favorite for Javed Sheikh.

In a recent interview with Nida Yasir, the 66-year-old actor talked about his 2018 home production film, Wajood.

When the host asked why did Sheikh choose Danish Taimoor for the main lead, instead of his own son Shahzad Sheikh, the JPNA actor replied:

"I didn’t cast Shehzad Sheikh because I knew that he’s not suitable for that role."

He said that if any role would suit Shehzad I would let him in, likewise if any role would suit Momal he would cast her too.

"There is no favourite when it comes to character, I cast the one who is suitable," he said.



Wajood was instead produced by Shahzad and Momal Sheikh.