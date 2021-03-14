Aiman Khan finally responds to backlash on her comment about Mawra Hocane Web Desk | March 14, 2021 'They should act responsibly and not add fuel to fire,' says Aiman

Aiman Khan is calling out all trolls to stop spreading hatred.

The 22-year-old recently got into trouble after her interview on The Couple Show where she commented on her fellow actress Mawra Hocane's weight.

Saying that Mawra is 'too skinny' Aiman advised her to put on some kilos.

Aiman's comment took the internet by storm as a lot of netizens started to pour in their thoughts on body shaming.

Now in a recent Instagram Story, the mother of one is clarifying her previous 'skinny' statement.

"This is to clear a few things that I have been seeing circulating on the social media," began Aiman.



“First of all, I am not the kind of person to disrespect anyone on national television or through social media,” she said.

“Secondly, social media portals and bloggers should not mislead a comment just to create a stir and get eye balls on their platforms. They should act responsibly and not add fuel to fire,” she added.













































Aiman Khan went on to say, “Thirdly, my education and my accent in none of anyone’s concern, I am a public figure yes, but not the public property that anyone can write anything negative or derogatory about.”

“I am not a hater nor do I believe in spreading hate. Much love,” she concluded.

Aiman recently came under fire after she passed some comments about Mawra Hocane.

During a celebrity talk show recently, while responding to a rapid-fire question with husband Muneeb Butt, Aiman shared that Mawra "should gain some weight as she is very skinny.”