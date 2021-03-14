Maya Ali wants people to respect celebrities Web Desk | March 14, 2021 Maya Ali said, ‘I always tell people that we are public figures, not public property’

Maya Ali wants people to respect celebrities

Pakistani actress, Maya Ali appeared on a TV show and discussed about how people keeps criticizing celebrities without even realizing that they might be hurting someone’s feelings.

The 31-year-old said, “I always tell people that we are public figures, not public property, you should critique our work, not our personal or family lives.”

She added, “We are stars. We will openly listen to your praise and criticism for our work, but no fan should get personal with us.”

Ali’s first TV serial was Dur-e-Shehwar before that she was a VJ. Moreover, she gained more popularity after appearing in dramas like Aun Zara and Aik Nayee Cinderella. she has also appeared in other famous dramas such as Mann Mayal, Mera Naam Yousuf Hai and Diyar-e-Dil.