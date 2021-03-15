Syra Yousuf sets stage on fire with groovy dance moves at friends wedding Web Desk | March 15, 2021 Syra Yousuf's latest dance video from her friend’s wedding goes viral on the internet

Pakistani actress and model Syra Yousuf is known in the industry for her effortless acting and charming personality. The star, who has won over hearts of her fans on television and big screen, has also performed stunning dance performances at several events.

This time, the Chalay Thay Saath star’s video has taken the internet by storm as she can be seen flaunting her stunning dance moves during a wedding ceremony of her manager and friend Alizeh Jung.

Yousuf and her sister Palwasha can be seen in the video, setting the dance floor on fire with their killer dance moves and the video of it has gone viral on social media platforms. The video is gone on the internet as her fans are super stunned to see their favorite actress dancing her heart out.

The video was shared on social media by the event photographer on his Instagram handle. While covering the wedding ceremony picture, he also shared an adorable photo of Yousuf, 32, with her daughter Nooreh Shehroz.

Later, the Ru Baru actress also turned to her Instagram handle and posted her glittering pictures from the wedding and captioned it, “life is the dancer and you are the dance.”







