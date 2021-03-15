Alia Bhatt dazzles in black outfit as she arrives at birthday bash at Karan Johars place Web Desk | March 15, 2021 Alia Bhatt rocks in sequin black outfit for birthday celebrations in latest pictures

One of the Bollywood’s most talented and charming actresses, Alia Bhatt turned a year older today as she celebrated her 28th birthday in a star-studded bash last night. The glamorous birthday party was organized by the Raazi star’s mentor and friend Karan Johar, at his house.





Industry’s glamorous stars including, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and other stars gathered to celebrate the Kalank actress’ birthday. However, the celebrations were held with the absents of Bhatt’s beau Ranbir Kapoor as he has been in quarantine after testing positive for the COVID-19.





The pictures from last night’s stunning party were captured by the paparazzi. However, a friend shared the Highway actress’ video from the bash and she looked extremely stunning in her gorgeous sequin black outfit for the night.





The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star kept her makeup absolutely glamorous for the evening, matching with her shimmery black outfit and styled her hair in loose locks.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star also shared pictures on her Instagram Stories from the early celebrations with Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The pictures featured Bhatt with Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt, among others.