Tara Sutaria tests positive for COVID-19 Web Desk | March 15, 2021 Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria contracts Coronavirus

It has been almost a year as the world has adapted the new norms of living with the coronavirus outbreak, a rise in the new cases has been witnessed in various parts of world.

While following all the necessary safety precautions and working in bio secure safety bubble, few of the prominent Bollywood celebrities have contracted the novel virus. After celebs including, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Manoj Bajpayee tested positive for COVID 19, the media reported that the young starlet of B-Town, actress Tara Sutaria also has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Indian media outlet Filmfare confirmed that the Student of the Year 2 star Sutaria has tested positive for COVID-19. While the report did not includ any other details about the actress’ health. She has isolated herself to complete her quarantine period.





It was reported earlier that the Marjaavaan actress has recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming flick. In which she is starring opposite actor Sunil Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty’s debut project Tadap. The poster of the film was launched earlier this month and it left fans excited.

Other than Tadap, Sutaria will be also seen in the much-anticipated sequel of Mohit Suri's multi starrer film Ek Villain Returns.







