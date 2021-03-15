ISPR releases new song for Pakistan Day, featuring Ali Zafar & Aima Baig Web Desk | March 15, 2021 ISPR in collaboration with Ali Zafar, Aima Baig releases new song ‘Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil’ for Pakistan Day

To mark the significance of Pakistan Day, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has collaborated with the talented duo of the country, singers Ali Zafar and Aima Baig, and released a new national song, Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil on Saturday.

Highlighting this year’s theme for the Pakistan Day celebrations, “one nation, one destiny,” the song opens up with the heart-warming words of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, addressing to the nation that, “We have rendered great sacrifices for achieving Pakistan.”

The song aims to deliver the message of unity with the stunning visuals of Pakistan’s iconic sights including Minar-e Pakistan, Pakistan Monument, Faisal Mosque, Badshahi Mosque, Ayub Bridge, Sukkur, and other major destinations.

The official description of the song on YouTube states, “On 23rd March 1940, Muslims of the Sub-Continent, while exhibiting heights of unity, faith and discipline, passed the historic Resolution for establishment of a separate homeland. Muslims shared one vision and were always one in their resolve against all odds.”

“The song; Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil, highlights the very same ideology of unity, resilience and an indomitable resolve of Pakistanis, 81 years later. Compassion, tolerance, brotherhood and the feeling of oneness is the essence, which consolidates Pakistan into one nation, despite being a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic and a multi-religious society,” it further read.

Zafar and Baig have once again created magic with their amazing vocals in the song. The moving lyrics are penned by lyricist Abid Hassan and Zafar himself composed the beautiful melody.

Watch the song here:



