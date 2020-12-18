Yumna Zaidi amazes fans with her singing talent Web Desk | December 18, 2020 Yumna Zaidi amazes fans with her singing talent

Pakistan’s talented and gorgeous looking actress Yumna Zaidi, who has rose to fame with her stunning acting performances in drama serials like Pyaar Kay Sadqay and Yeh Raha Dil, has treated fans with her singing skills.

Taking to Instagram, Yumna, 31, shared a video and showed off her singing talent and received huge appreciation.

In the video, she sung the original sound track of her drama on Geo Entertainment Raaz-e-Ulfat.

Yumna is seen starring alongside Shehzad Sheikh in the serial.

According to details, there is a singing competition on who can sing the OST the best and it seems like the competition is though.

