Renowned religious scholar Muhammad Ali Mirza survives assassination attack in Jhelum Web Desk | March 15, 2021 Famed Islamic scholar Muhammad Ali Mirza survives an attempt on life in Jhelum

Famed Islamic scholar Muhammad Ali Mirza has survived an assassination attack on life in Jhelum on Sunday night.

As per reported by Geo news, the police described the incident as an assassination attempt. Mirza survived the injuries on his arm as he was stabbed with a knife by the attackers during his weekly lecture on Sunday night.

The police have registered the case in city police station and identified the attacker as Shehzad Ali, a resident of Lahore. They have also arrested two other suspects in the case.

Mirza is among the renowned scholars in the country with 1.4 million subscribers. He has over 1,600 videos on his own YouTube channel.

He has been criticized for 'misguiding people' by taking an unorthodox view on Islam. However, due to his massive popularity on social media, many of his followers claims that he takes a religious position that is rationally articulated after exhaustive study.