Neetu Kapoor wishes coolest future daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt on birthday Web Desk | March 16, 2021 'Keep inspiring everyone with your positivity n strength,' wishes Neetu

Future mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor has a special wish for Alia Bhatt on her 28th birthday.

While beau Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19, his family is making sure to shower love on Alia on her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday, Neetu Kapoor wrote a heartfelt message for the Highway actress.

"Happy birthday to the coolest happiest girl I know. Keep inspiring everyone with your positivity n strength. Love you loads aliaabhatt," wrote Neetu.



Alia Bhatt then reposted the picture and thanked her future mother-in-law for the very thoughtful birthday wish.

"Love you too much," wrote Alia.

Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan, also took to her Instagram and penned a beautiful note for her 'sunshine'.

"The art of a people is a true mirror to their minds’ Jawaharlal Nehru. In that case my darling you have a very special mind ... may it bloom and grow forever and may you also always like what you see in the mirror (loved-up emoji) Happy Birthday Sunshine ! Love you to bits and pieces and so much that they don’t have a number for that."

