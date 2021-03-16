Arjun Kapoor excited for Ek Villain Returns: the kind of film I always wanted to do Web Desk | March 16, 2021 'Villain they are shooting with John and Disha right now, I start in early April,' says Arjun

Arjun Kapoor is all set to begin rolling for Ek Villain Returns.

While other co-stars, including John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria have already started shooting for the film, Arjun Kapoor will be the last to join the sets.

In an exclusive interview with PINK VILLA, the 35-year-old actor detailed on his role, said that he always wanted to play a character like this.



"Villain they are shooting with John and Disha right now, I start in early April,” informs Arjun.

He further adds, “This genre’s speciality is that you will not know who’s good, who’s bad, who’s right and who’s wrong, everybody has something that makes them grey. For me that is very exciting. I was waiting for the right kind of film to do that, and to work with a director (Mohit) who I really enjoyed working with (in Half Girlfriend), who has a great cinematic taste. I think Villain is a film that will be consumed in cinemas on the big screen, once vaccines are taken and people start coming in the theatres. Villain is the kind of film I always wanted to do as an actor to entertain people pan India.



Helmed under Mohit Suri, the film is a sequel to 2014 Ek Villain. According to latest updates, the movie will hit theatres in February 2022.

