Priyanka Chopra feels special after The White Tiger bags Oscar nomination Web Desk | March 16, 2021 'We just got nominated for an Oscar! Congratulations Ramin and team,' wrote Priyanka

The White Tiger has made its mark in Oscars.

On Monday, the 92nd Oscar nominations were officially announced and the Priyanka Chopra starrer has made it to the list of Best Adapted Screenplay contenders.

The very elated cast of the movie took to their social media handles as they celebrated the success of their Netflix film.

“We just got nominated for an Oscar! Congratulations Ramin and team #TheWhiteTiger. Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much more special. So so proud,” wrote Priyanka as she tagged the film director, Ramin Bahrani.







Rajkummar Rao also expressed his joy in an Instagram post: “We are nominated for the #OSCARS Congratulations”







New comer Adarsh Fourav, who showcased a blockbuster performance in the film, could not stop gushing over the big news:

"Officially part of an Oscar nominated film! Ramin Bahrani! You are a legend! So proud of the entire team!! Congratulations everyone!"



Released in January 2021, The White Tiger is a story of the class gap and poverty in India.