Aamir Khan quits social media, writes one last message for fans Web Desk | March 16, 2021 'We will continue to communicate as we did before,' says Aamir

Aamir Khan quits social media, writes one last message for fans

Aamir Khan has deactivated all his social media accounts after his birthday.

While fellow celebrities and fans from around the world poured in love for Aamir on his 56th birthday this Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram yesterday and announced an unexpected news.

As the Lagaanfamed thanked fans for the overwhelming birthday love, Aamir also went on to state that he is quitting social media.

"Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before," wrote Aamir.



Fans can now get all updates about the actor through his official production house Instagram handle,Aamir Khan Productions.