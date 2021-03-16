Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas leave fans in splits after they steal an Oscar Web Desk | March 16, 2021 'My very own Oscar,' says Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have got themselves an Oscar.

The husband and wife, who announced the 92nd Oscar nominations together on Monday, stole a gigantic award for themselves in an adorable photo.

Taking to his Instagram on Monday, Nick Jonas gave a nod to his wife after her she bagged an Oscar nomination for The White Tiger.

"So I got to announce the #OscarsNoms this morning with this beautiful woman, who also happens to now have produced and starred in an Oscar nominated film (The White Tiger). Congrats to all the nominees. I’ll be watching on April 25th. priyankachopra," wrote Nick.



Re-tweeting her husband's post, Priyanka replied:

"My very own Oscar! It was so lovely to share this moment with you nickjonas I love you. Catch the oscars on April 25th! #OscarNoms."



Take a look