Mehwish Hayat expresses disappointment over live music concert in Islamabad Web Desk | March 16, 2021 Actress Mehwish Hayat reminds fans to act responsibly amid the rising cases of COVID-19

Pakistan is currently witnessing the third wave of the coronavirus outbreak. The government has imposed smart lockdowns in various cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, despite the challenging times, a three-day family event and concert was organized in Islamabad. While many enjoyed the concert, Pakistan’s prominent actress and model Mehwish Hayat has expressed her distress over the breach of SOPs and social distancing at a time like this.

Taking to Twitter, the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz holder star has urged her fans to act responsibly amid rising cases of the novel virus. She commented on a tweet, in which the video of the concert was posted.

The Punjab Nahi Jaoungi actress said that, “This is very disappointing to be having live concerts with so many people while we are still not free of COVID.”

She continued to say that, “Cases are on the rise again and we are experiencing a deadly 3rd wave. Let's please act responsibly. Remember... Jaan hai to jahaan hai!”

According to reports, the number of coronavirus cases is on the rise due to violation of the SOPs specified by the government.