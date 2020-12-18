Faryal Makhdoom allegedly travelling from Dubai to Lahore with major Covid-19 symptoms Web Desk | December 18, 2020 Faryal Makhdoom allegedly travelling from Dubai to Lahore with major Covid-19 symptoms

Pakistani-British boxer Amir Khan’s wife Faryal Makhdoom’s coronavirus symptoms has made fans doubtful as she has allegedly been travelling to countries lately.

The former model made indications of Covid-19 symptoms in her recent Q & A session on Instagram as she revealed that she has been experiencing weight loss despite her good and maintained diet.

As per Daily Mail report, Makhdoom took to Instagram to disclose that she had lost her sense of taste too, one of the major Covid-19 symptoms.





The mother of two is known as a style symbol for many as well as a cosmetic line mogul. In her recent question and answer poll on Instagram, she can be seen dazzling in desi attire. She also had discussed with fans about marriage, kids and life.

The couple was recently seen holidaying in Dubai, despite her revelation that she had one of the main Covid-19 symptoms and also had a grand birthday party for their second child Alayna.

Anyone displaying symptoms should not be able to fly according to the aviation laws but Makhdoom allegedly travelled all the way from Dubai to Lahore.

The couple recently has been spotted in Lahore dining out and visiting heritage places alongside their daughter Lamaisah and Alayna.