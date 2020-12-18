Hira Mani shares adorable snaps from her sons Batman-themed birthday bash Web Desk | December 18, 2020 Hira Mani shares adorable snaps from her son’s Batman themed birthday bash

Hira Mani shares adorable snaps from her son’s Batman themed birthday bash

Pakistan’s popular actress Hira Salman, who is also known as Hira Mani, has gained fame with her stunning acting performances in blockbuster drama serials like Meray Paas Tum Ho, Do Bol and Dil Mom Ka Diya.

The talented actress holds her fans’ hearts with her charming looks and the moments she shares with them on her social media accounts.





Recently, Hira shared a bunch of adorable pictures as she celebrated her son Ibrahim’s birthday. The celebration was a grand Batman-themed setup.





Hira, her husband Salman Saqib Shaikh and their children (Muzammil and Ibrahim) were all dressed up according to the theme as well as they posed within the Batman’s model.









































Before the huge celebration, the Kashf actress posted a few snaps with her son expressing love on his birthday that landed her in hot waters on the internet. Her pictures were criticized as she was kissing her son.















