PTIs Faisal Javed Khan upset over Fahad Mustafas criticism of Engin Altan visit

Faisal Javed Khan responded to Fahad Mustafa by praising Ertugrul's Engin Altan

PTI’s Faisal Javed Khan upset over Fahad Mustafa’s criticism of Engin Altan visit

In a recent interview, Fahad Mustafa opened up about his feelings regarding Pakistani industry, how much the nation values its actors and also compared Pakistani actors with other country’s actors. He revealed how he felt about Ertugrul’s Engin Altan’s visit and PTI’s Faisal Javed Khan was quick to respond to his remarks.

The 37-year-old actor stated, “In the end, we're not Turkish, we're not Indian, we are Pakistanis. Ertugrul [Engin Altan] also came, sat with the lion, took money and left, didn't he? That's all you guys were for him. For you, there is Humayun Saeed. It's us. Admit it or not, we were here and we will be here in the future”.

PTI’s Faisal Javed Khan responded to his remarks and tweeted, “Engin Altan is one of the finest actors we have seen on TV and Dirilis Ertugrul brought him a huge fame across the world. A lot to be learnt from such a great production and director's meticulous attention to detail. It is not a threat, it's an opportunity”.

“Actors want to do my dramas, people want to watch my dramas and producers and channels want to make my dramas. So what am I doing wrong here? I'm doing nothing wrong here,” Mustafa continued.

“I make my shows for the awaam, for those who stand in the jalsas. That's my audience," he further added.

TheActor in law star questioned Pakistanis for criticizing his work, he asked: “Streets would be empty when it was on air. What was that? A nephew and aunt having an affair. So when I make it, it'll be called Jalan only, what else should I do? Add the word Shakespeare behind it?Those who are watching Game of Thrones, watching incest, enjoying it even, are criticising our work, saying why we don't make such content. What should we do, make it then?”

Fahad further accepted that it’s not necessary for all dramas and movies need to have a lesson for the watchers “I was here to become an actor in the first place. I wanted to look like a hero. I'm not interested in giving you a message and there's nothing wrong with it”.