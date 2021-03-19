Mikaal Zulfiqar touches on his plans to marry again: it will be a thoughtful decision Web Desk | March 19, 2021 'I have my kids and I have been indulged into multiple businesses,' says Mikaal

Mikaal Zulfiqar touches on his plans to marry again: 'it will be a thoughtful decision'

Mikaal Zulfiqar is a committed father to his children.

In a recent interview with Nida Yasir, the Shehr-e-Zaat actor talked about his divorce and plans to marry again.



"We have seen men, they get single and in the next few days they start a new relationship. Are you still single, you are famous, no one ever approached you?" asked Nida.

Explaining his point of view, Mikaal went on to reveal that he is currently not looking for love. The actor's priorities lie with his career and children.

"It’s not that no one ever approached me , may be someone did but I haven’t been ready for a new relationship," she said.

"I am not interested right now, I have other priorities. I have my kids and I have been indulged into multiple businesses, when time will come, it will happen and it will not be a random but thoughtful decision ," says Mikaal.

