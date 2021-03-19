Esra Bilgic stuns in a net veil for new shoot: See Photo Web Desk | March 19, 2021 Shooting for Alev Kaya, Esra donned an all black ensemble for the camera

Esra Bilgic stuns in a net veil for new shoot: See Photo

Esra Bilgic has left fans jaw-dropped with her latest social media update.

The actress, who rose to fame with her role as Halime Sultan in Dirilis: Ertugrul, is one of the most appreciated international actors in Pakistan.

And it's not just her acting that has made Esra popular. The Ramo star never fails to drop stunning photos of herself on social media, leaving fans spellbound of her beauty.

Now in a recent Instagram Story, Esra has shared her new look in a black net veil from a recent shoot.

Shooting for Alev Kaya, Esra donned an all black ensemble for the camera.

