‘Zindagi Tamasha wins Best Film, Best Actor award at 6th Asian World Film Festival Web Desk | March 19, 2021 Sarmad Khoosat directorial ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ wins big at 6th Asian World Film Festival

Famed Pakistani filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat’s latest directorial venture Zindagi Tamasha has been stuck in the waves of controversies, which resulted delay in the release of the film in its home country. However, the film has been on the track of receiving appreciation all over the world.

As the film was nominated for the official entry to 2021 Oscars, it has now made its country proud by winning the biggest accolades at the 6th Annual Asian World Film Festival, held on 15 March. Actor Arif Hassan, who played the lead character of Rahat Khawaja in the film, received Best Actor award for his performance in the film.

The film bagged the Snow Leopard award in the Best Film category as well. The award was presented to film director Khoosat from jury member Luba Balagova Kandoor.

Receiving international acclaim, the prominent Pakistani writer Muhammad Hanif took to Twitter to congratulate the team of Zindagi Tamasha for their latest win. Although, the Red Birds author played it safe while pointing out those who opposed the release of the film in the country.

“Congratulations to makers of Zindagi Tamasha. Not tagging them as still scared for them. Not saying [expletive] to those who stopped its release cos still scared of them,” he wrote.

The film is co-produced by Khoosat, along with his sister Kanwal Khoosat. Zindagi Tamasha or Circus of Life is written by Nirmal Bano. The film's cast includes, model-turned-actress Eman Suleman, Samiya Mumtaz, Arif Hasan and Ali Qureshi in prominent roles.

Watch the trailer of Zindagi Tamasha here.







