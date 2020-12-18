Mawra Hocane excited to show her gavel engraved with Class of 2018 Web Desk | December 18, 2020 Mawra Hocane excited to show her gavel engraved with 'Class of 2018'

Pakistani actress and model Mawra Hocane (Hussain) is a prominent name in the showbiz industry for her remarkable acting and beautiful looks.

The young and talented actress has made her name among the top stars of the country in quite a short span of time with her stunning performance in drama serials like Sabaat, Angan and Sammi.

Mawra has made her career in film and drama industry but she has made exceptional achievement as she continued her studies along with her busy acting career.

The Sanam Teri Kasam star has completed her LLB. She has always been devoted to her career and studies both.

Recently, in her Instagram stories, Mawra flaunted her gavel engraved with “Class Of 2018”. She looked super excited completing her studies.



The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 actress also shared her famed look with her fans from drama serial Sabaat, wishing them best for Friday. She performed the character of Anaya.



