Bushra Ansari, Samina Peerzada get vaccinated against Coronavirus Web Desk | March 19, 2021 Prominent showbiz stars shares their experience as they get vaccinated against COVID-19

Pakistan has been currently facing the third and more serious wave of rise in number of active coronavirus cases. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has expressed concerns and urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

As the vaccination drive continues all across the country, the frontline workers and senior citizens are being vaccinated in the first phase.

Spreading awareness among people to get vaccinated, prominent showbiz stars have shared their experience while getting their dose of vaccine against the novel virus.

Veteran Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari has celebrated being a senior citizen as she took the first jab of vaccine. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Udaaristar shared a video clip of herself getting the first dose of vaccine.





In the caption she wrote, "Yeee I've done it." The Zebaish actress also urged her fans to get the vaccine saying, "This vaccine is so important to get for our friends and family," she said. She also joked about being a senior citizen and said, "I never had fun being a senior citizen until today."

Renowned actress and host Samina Peeerzada also posted her picture while getting vaccinated against COVID-19. “Thank you and shabash (well done) Pakistan,” the Zindagi Gulzar Hai star tweeted on Monday.

Pakistan’s talented and gorgeous star Armeena Khan also received her dose of vaccine on Sunday in the UK. The Janaan famed actress shared her experience with her fans in an Instagram post and wrote, “Just got my vaccine done. I’m so relieved and grateful. It didn’t hurt at all.”



