Kriti Sanon reveals why she remained silent after Sushant Singh Rajputs death

Kriti Sanon is speaking about Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
The actress reveals 2020 was one of the worst years of her life. When Raabta co-star Sushant committed suicide, Kriti just wanted to digest the news in silence.
Speaking on a recent interview, the 30-year-old actor said that she preferred to stay quiet during the whole fiasco because 'there was too much negativity around.'
"At one point, there was so much noise around that I didn’t want to be a part of it. It reached a point where people stopped being sensitive, and there was too much negativity around. I didn’t want to be a part of that negativity."
She continued, "I knew what I felt about the situation and I wanted to keep that to myself. I didn’t feel the need to talk to anyone about anything that I was feeling. Also, what you want to say, you can always say it on social media. You can write and express yourself instead of talking out loud.”
