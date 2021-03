Sara Ali Khan is asking fans to suggest her marriage proposals in new photo Web Desk | March 20, 2021 'Any marriage proposals for #susheel #gharelu #sanskari #ladki?' she writes

Sara Ali Khan is asking fans to suggest her marriage proposals in new photo

Sara Ali Khan is all set to get married in her latest social media update.

The 25-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Friday and asked her fans for marriage proposals.

"Any marriage proposals for #susheel #gharelu #sanskari #ladki??" captioned Sara alongside her photo.



Looking utterly ethereal in a regal lehenga choli, Sara left her fans awestruck of her beauty. The diva also paired her look with a stunning neck piece.

Take a look: