Ahsan Mohsin Ikram celebrates first anniversary with Minal Khan under water

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram is celebrating one year of togetherness with beau Minal Khan.

The couple, that never fails to make rounds on the internet with their loved-up photos, is back with another adorable video.

Ever since the lovebirds announced their engagement on Valentine's Day 2021, Minal and Ahsan have gone quite public about their relationship.

Now in a recent underwater swim with Minal, Ahsan is wishing his better-half a very happy anniversary.

"20/03/20. 1 year down, 100 more to go," he captioned alongside the video as Minal waved at the camera beside him.

Take a look:







