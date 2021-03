Engin Altans little chef Alara is the best thing youll see on the internet today Web Desk | March 20, 2021 The adorable photo has won the hearts of the fans on social media

Engin Altan's 'little chef Alara' is the best thing you'll see on the internet today

Engin Altan's little daughter Alara is a little chef in an adorable new photo.

The Dirilis: Ertugrul actor's wife,Neslisah Alkoclar, took to her Instagram Story on Friday and shared her daughter's photo in a chef hat, approaching to help chop off the vegetables.

“Little chef Alara,” she captioned alongside the picture.



The adorable photo has won the hearts of the fans on social media shortly after she posted it.

Take a look: