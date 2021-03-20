Shaniera Akram receives flak for supporting Lahores couple public proposal Web Desk | March 20, 2021 Shaniera Akram addressed criticism for showing support to Lahore couple over their public proposal

Former Pakistani cricketer, Wasim Akram’s wife Shaniera Akram received backlash for showing support to the Lahore student couple over their viral public proposal. However, she took to Instagram and responded to the trolls.

On her Instagram story, Akram wrote, “Can everyone stop throwing me under the bus here/ I have fallen into our culture, our family values and the way we are as a country. But you have to understand I have been brought up in another country.”

She continued, “I do see things differently, I was brought up in the most multi-cultural citiy of the world, and I’m proud of that, growing up I just didn’t have one culture, I had many.”

She added, “I hear every single day, reports of little innocent children being abused, tortured and killed and thrown on garbage heaps for the rats.”

She concluded, “Whether we want to hear it or not, this is happening every single day. This is also not our culture but it exists! We can’t just hold the culture card and then choose when we want to play it.”