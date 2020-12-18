Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singhs latest picture sparks pregnancy rumors Web Desk | December 18, 2020 Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh’s latest picture sparks pregnancy rumors

Popular Indian singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh have got some big news to announce but it looks like they are their letting their fans to make a few guesses first.

The newly-wedded couple took the Instagram by storm on Friday as they posted a new picture.

In the photo, Neha can be seen dressed up in denim overall with her hands placed on her tummy, what seems like a baby bump, while Rohanpreet hugs her.





The picture and caption sparked pregnancy rumors all over the internet. "Khyaal Rakhya Kar", Neha captioned the photo. To which Rohanpreet replied, "Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu ".

Later the day, Neha and Rohanpreet were also spotted at the Mumbai airport.

The couple tied the knot on 24 October in a grand wedding celebration that was attended by family and close friends.





Neha and Rohanpreet met during the shoot of the Nehu Da Vyahmusic video, and like a fairytale, fell in love and immediately got married.