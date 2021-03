Dananeer Mobeen, Hania Aamir break the internet with new Pawri video Web Desk | March 20, 2021 The girls had gathered to celebrate the Janaan star's 24th birthday bash

Dananeer Mobeen, Hania Aamir break the internet with new Pawri video

Dananeer Mobeen is back with another version of her Pawri video, this time with Hania Aamir.

Taking to Instagram Story on Friday, Dananeer shared a short clip where she re-created her famous 'Pawri Horae Hai' video with Hania Aamir and her friends.

The girls had gathered to celebrate the Janaanstar's 24th birthday bash.

The video has won the hearts of the fans and gone viral on social media.



Take a look: