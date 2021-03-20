Rohail Hyatt resigns as producer of Coke Studio Web Desk | March 20, 2021 Rohail Hyatt won’t be producing Coke Studio this year

Pakistani composer and producer, Rohail Hyatt has revealed that he would not be producing Coke Studio this year. He had so far produced total six seasons of CS after launching it in 2008.

One of the fans on Twitter asked the musician about being active on the micro-blogging platform after taking break from Coke Studio, he responded and said, “I am sure CS is being planned but not by me. Social media is a great place to figure out if one is neutral or biased in any way. I am using it as a tool to measure my own imbalances. Seems to be working well for me.”

The Vital Signs founding member also told a publication that he is stepping down as producer of CS.

After producing six seasons of the show, Hyatt took a break and then again returned in 2019 and produced two consecutive seasons.